Dalai Lama offers condolences, donates to Himachal relief efforts

Dharamshala, Sep 9 (PTI) Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama expressed deep concern over the unprecedented loss caused by natural disasters during the monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh in a heartfelt letter to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

In the letter, the Dalai Lama offered his prayers and condolences to those affected by the calamities and announced that the Dalai Lama Trust would make a donation to support relief and rehabilitation efforts.

"I would like to offer my prayers and condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones, and to everyone affected by this natural disaster. I am aware that the state government and all concerned agencies are engaged in urgent relief and rehabilitation work," the Dalai Lama wrote in his letter.

Acknowledging the deep connection he shares with the state, where he has lived for over 65 years, the Dalai Lama expressed his gratitude for the warmth and hospitality shown by the people of Himachal Pradesh.

"As you know, Dharamsala has been my home for more than 65 years. I often refer to the state's chief minister as 'our Chief Minister'. I deeply appreciate the friendship and hospitality that people from all spheres of society in Himachal Pradesh have shown me and my fellow Tibetans all these years," he added.

The Dalai Lama's donation aims to aid the ongoing efforts in restoring normalcy and supporting those affected by the disasters.