Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after 6-week stay in Ladakh

Dharamshala, Sep 2 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama returned to his permanent residence in Dharamshala on Tuesday afternoon after completing a six-week stay in Ladakh and a brief five-day visit to Delhi.

Despite heavy rainfall and rough weather, the spiritual leader, who left Dharamshala on July 12, was accorded a warm and grand welcome by thousands of Tibetans, devotees, and well-wishers who gathered at the Gaggal Airport and later near his official residence in McLeod Ganj.

Senior leaders of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and other officials were present to receive His Holiness. Tibetan artists sang traditional songs and prayers and performed traditional dance at the airport.

During his visit to Ladakh, the Dalai Lama delivered several teachings, drawing thousands of devotees.

In a letter of gratitude, the Dalai Lama thanked the people of Ladakh for their hospitality and expressed hope that the region would continue progressing on the path of peace, education, and development. A notable highlight of his visit was a special meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel, who travelled to Ladakh to extend birthday greetings to the Nobel laureate on his 90th birthday.

The Dalai Lama had to postpone his return twice due to adverse climatic conditions.