Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after one-and-a-half-month stay in south India

Dharamshala (HP), Feb 13 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, who returned to Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Friday after a one-and-a-half-month sojourn in south India, was welcomed by the Tibetan community and devotees from across the globe.

The spiritual leader arrived at the Gaggal Airport. Hundreds of followers gathered outside the airport premises, dressed in traditional attire and holding ceremonial white scarves (khatas) and banners inscribed with messages of reverence and welcome.

As the Dalai Lama emerged, devotees greeted him with folded hands, many seeking his blessings. Tight security arrangements were maintained as he was escorted to his residence in McLeod Ganj.

The visit marks his first return to Dharamshala following his recent international recognition at the Grammy Awards, an honour widely celebrated by his followers.

During his stay in south India, he spent nearly two months at Drepung Monastery, located in the Tibetan settlement of Mundgod in Karnataka. His 47-day visit, which commenced on December 12 and concluded on February 9, was marked by a series of significant religious engagements.

He conferred the sacred Gelong (Bhikshu) ordination upon several monks and presided over the annual monastic debate sessions, a cornerstone of the Tibetan Buddhist scholastic tradition. On February 8, he also attended the first memorial prayer service for his late elder brother, Gyalo Thondup, paying tribute to his lifelong service to the Tibetan cause.

With his return to Dharamshala, spiritual teachings and public engagements are expected to resume shortly. His next public appearance is scheduled for February 23, when the Dalai Lama will attend a prayer ceremony offered by former Tibetan political prisoners from around the world and the Lhasa Boys Association Switzerland.