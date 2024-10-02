Dalai Lama sends birthday wishes to Jimmy Carter, congratulates new Japanese PM

Dharamshala (HP), Oct 2 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday sent wishes to former US President Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday and congratulated Shigeru Ishiba on taking over as the prime minister of Japan.

Carter turned 100 on Tuesday, becoming the longest-living president in US history. He served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

Describing it as an inspiring achievement, the Dalai Lama said, "I hope you are able to celebrate joyfully with your family." "The life you have lived has been truly meaningful. As you know, I have long admired your good works. To have remained so active for so long is really wonderful. Your continuing concern to be of benefit to others is an inspiration to us all. I thank you with all my heart," he added, a statement posted on the official site of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said.

The Dalai Lama also congratulated the newly-elected prime minister of Japan and wished him success in his efforts to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of his country and in creating a more peaceful, compassionate world.

"Over the years, I have had the opportunity to visit Japan quite regularly. I deeply appreciate the interest and enthusiasm that people from all walks of life have shown in my efforts to encourage the cultivation of fundamental human values such as compassion and my work to promote inter-religious harmony and create a peaceful world free from weapons, including nuclear weapons," he said.

"I admire the way the Japanese people have worked to transform Japan into one of the most modern nations in the world. Japan has also frequently taken the lead in trying to establish peace in the world," the Tibetan spiritual leader said.

"Your country's spiritual traditions place great value on peace, and I hope you will be able to build on that during your tenure. Particularly in these times of uncertainty and upheaval in many parts of the world, it is vitally important that earnest and concerted efforts are made to resolve problems through dialogue and diplomacy," he added.