Dalai Lama succession: Govt says it doesn't take position on issues related to practices of faith

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it has seen a statement issued by the 14th Dalai Lama in July about the institution of the Dalai Lama, and underlined that it "does not take any position" on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in a written response to queries in the Rajya Sabha.

The MEA was asked whether it is a fact that the government has "openly backed Dalai Lama's right to decide on his own succession".

"Government has seen a statement regarding the institution of Dalai Lama issued by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on 02 July 2025. Government of India does not take any position on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion," the MoS said.

"Government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so. Government's position has also been conveyed to the Chinese side," he said.

In July, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) head Penpa Tsering countered the Chinese government’s claim to the next Dalai Lama and said they should first look for the reincarnations of its own leadership.

“The Chinese government also says they will look for the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation within the borders of China. His Holiness is going to be reborn; he will decide where he wants to be reborn. How can the Chinese government dictate a lama, a spiritual being, where he or she should be reborn,” Tsering had told PTI ahead of the 90th birthday celebration of the 14th Dalai Lama.

PTI KND AMJ AMJ