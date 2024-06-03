Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama to travel to US for knee treatment

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will travel to the United States this month for knee treatment, his office said on Monday.

Tseten Samdup Chhoekyapa, the secretary to the Dalai Lama, said in a statement that "No engagements, including public audiences, will be scheduled from June 20 onwards until further notice".

"His Holiness, the Dalai Lama is scheduled to travel to the United States for medical treatment of his knees. Upon his return to Dharamsala, regular engagements will resume", it added.

The 88-year-old Dalai Lama fled from Tibet in 1959 and is living in exile in India since then.