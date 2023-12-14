Dalai Lama visits West Bengal's Siliguri, addresses gathering

Siliguri (WB), Dec 14 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama addressed a gathering in the northern West Bengal city of Siliguri on Thursday.

He arrived here after concluding his visit to Sikkim.

He addressed the gathering at the Sed Gyued Monastery in the Salugara area of the city.

The Dalai Lama called for the adoption of secular ideals to promote tolerance among all sections of people.

He said that all religions are equal, and urged the people to embrace diversity and secular thinking.

At least 50,000 people from Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Dooars, and neighbouring Nepal and Bhutan gathered in the city for a glimpse of the spiritual leader, officials said.

Tight security arrangements were made in view of his visit with traffic being controlled since 4 am, they said.

The Dalai Lama is scheduled to return to Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh after the visit, they added. PTI CORR SOM