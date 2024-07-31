Dalai Lama writes to Kerala CM expressing sadness over Wayanad tragedy

Dharamshala (HP), Jul 31 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday expressed sadness over the devastation caused by massive landslides in Wayanad in Kerala.

According to authorities, 158 people have died and 191 are still missing following a series of landslides on Tuesday.

In a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Dalai Lama, who is in New York at present recovering after surgery, conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives.

He expressed "his sadness about the loss of life, injuries, devastation of property, and the general hardship so many people are facing as a result of massive landslides in the Wayanad region of Kerala", the Office of the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala said on Wednesday.

"I offer my condolences to you," he wrote, "and send my prayers to the families who have lost loved ones and to everyone affected by this disaster".

As a gesture of solidarity with the people of Kerala, the Tibetan leader said, he has asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation towards the relief and rescue efforts.