Dalai Lama's proposed visit to Shimla postponed

Dharamsala, Oct 8 (PTI) The office of the Dalai Lama here on Sunday said the Tibetan spiritual head's proposed visit to Sikkim later this month has been postponed.

"In view of the recent disaster in Sikkim caused by floods and the ongoing focus of the state machinery in relief efforts, the planned visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Gangtok and Salugara scheduled from October 16 to 22 has been postponed until further notice," it said in a statement.

"Our prayers are with the people and state of Sikkim," the statement added.

A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday has affected 41,870 people in four districts of Sikkim so far. Most of the state has been cut off from the rest of the country.

Thirty-two bodies, including those of nine Army personnel, have been recovered from the slush and debris of the flash flood in the Teesta river, while the search continues for the over 100 people who are still missing. PTI COR IJT IJT