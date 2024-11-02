Dali Comes To India: Exhibition to feature works by surreal master Salvador Dali

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The works of Salvador Dali, one of the most influential surrealist artists of the 20th century, will feature in an upcoming exhibition here at Bruno Art Gallery from November 15.

The exhibition brings Dali’s rare etchings, watercolours, and tapestries from the prestigious Pierre Argillet Collection to India for the first time, the organisers have announced.

"'Dali Comes to India' celebrates Salvador Dali’s groundbreaking contributions to surrealism, presenting over 200 original works that span his illustrious career. The exhibition will feature key pieces from the Pierre Argillet Collection, a celebrated ensemble that reflects Dalí’s unparalleled creativity and collaboration with his long-time publisher and friend, Pierre Argillet," they said.

Dali's surreal landscapes and psychological themes serve as mirrors to contemporary issues, reflecting complex notions of identity, mental health, and the intricacies of human emotion.

"Works such as 'The Elephants' (1948) invite viewers to contemplate the delicate balance between fragility and strength, resonating deeply with modern struggles of vulnerability and resilience. Similarly, 'The Disintegration of the Persistence of Memory' (1954) offers a prescient exploration of the dissolution of time and reality, eerily echoing our experiences in today's digital age where the boundaries between the virtual and the real increasingly blur," the organisers said in a statement.

The collection includes iconic works such as etchings from "Mythologie", "Les Chants de Maldoror", and other surrealist interpretations that exemplify Dalí’s exploration of dreams, subconscious fears, and fantastical imagery.

"The Songs of Maldoror" is a set of 50 prints, including eight reworked plates where Dalí added elaborated visions of his childhood traumas.

"Mythology" is a set of 16 etchings drawing closely upon the symbolism of ancient Greek legends, created using Dalí's "hasard objectif" technique.

"Secret Poems by Apollinaire" is a series of 18 original etchings reworked in drypoint, initially inspired by Georges Brassens' songs but later shifted to illustrate Apollinaire's poems.

"Faust" presents 21 original etchings with roulette, ruby, and diamond, illustrating Goethe's masterpiece within magic circles and alchemical symbols.

In "Don Juan", the exhibition will showcase three hand-coloured original drypoint etchings based on the themes of seduction, love, and death.

"Individual Etchings" will feature a selection of works from 242 original copper etchings created between 1960 and 1972, showcasing Dalí's diverse artistic vision. The show will come to an end on December 13. PTI MAH MAH RB RB