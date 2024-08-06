Dalian rake with more passenger-friendly facilities introduced in Kolkata Metro

Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) The Metro Railway, Kolkata has introduced a Dalian rake with special features, like wider doors, greater seating capacity and better air conditioning facility, in the north-south corridor, an official said.

The rake (MR-513) first left Dum Dum station in the northern part of the city at 12.06 pm on August 5 and started its return journey from Kavi Subhash at 1 pm, a Kolkata metro railway spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"This type of rake has 100 mm wider doors in comparison to the existing AC rakes. Moreover, greater seating capacity, better air conditioning and noise reduction features add up to the comfort," he said.

Features like an improved air diffuser, small and sleek alarm device with an outside indication lamp, brighter multi-colour multi-lingual display board, uniform illumination, wheelchair parking facility and door side handrails have made this rake unique in Kolkata Metro, he said.

One of the Dalian rakes has already been in use since last year, while two more with several passenger-friendly features arrived at the Noapara shed here on May 26.

One of these two rakes was inducted into the current fleet on August 5.

Eleven more such rakes are expected to arrive in the next year, the official said.

Meanwhile, the metro railway authorities recorded a 50 per cent higher passenger count on the New Garia (Kavi Subhas)-Ruby Crossing (Hemanta Mukhopadhyay) route on August 5 with the rise in services from the day along the stretch. PTI SUS BDC