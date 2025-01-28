Dalit bodies, BJP protest in Punjab against Ambedkar statue vandalism bid

Phagwara/Hoshiarpur/Ludhiana, Jan 28 (PTI) Many markets remained shut in Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Phagwara, Moga and some other places in Punjab on Tuesday after Dalit organisations called for a 'bandh' against an attempt to vandalise a statue of BR Ambedkar in Amritsar.

Advertisment

The state BJP unit also held protests across Punjab.

Police on Sunday arrested Akash Singh, a resident of Dharamkot in Punjab's Moga district, for allegedly attempting to damage an Ambedkar statue at the Town Hall on Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple.

A clip purporting to show a man attempting to vandalise the life-size statue became widely circulated on social media. The man can be seen climbing atop the statue using a steel ladder and repeatedly hitting it with a hammer.

Advertisment

Members of various Dalit organisations held protests across Punjab, strongly condemning the attempt to damage the statue on Republic Day.

Dalit organisations had on Monday called for a bandh at many places against the alleged vandalism attempt.

Protesters in Phagwara raised slogans against the state government, demanding strict action in the matter.

Advertisment

They assembled at Ambedkar Park in Guru Hargobindnagar, from where they marched to the national highway underbridge.

They blocked service roads, resulting in traffic disruption. Traffic was later diverted to alternative routes.

All markets, business establishments and academic institutions were shut in wake of the bandh call.

Advertisment

The protesters also demanded prosecution of the accused under the National Security Act.

They organised a rally and demanded a thorough probe into any alleged conspiracy behind the incident which, they said, was aimed at vitiating peace and harmony of Punjab.

The protesters were also seen roaming the city to ensure that all shops remained closed.

Advertisment

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers in view of the strike call.

In Hoshiarpur, members of Dalit communities took out protest marches, demanding strict action in the matter.

Members of the Guru Ravidass Tiger Force, led by Mohan Lal Bhatoya, assembled at the local Clock Tower Chowk and took out protest marches in the main market.

Advertisment

The protesters ensured that markets, banks, hotels and academic institutions remained shut. They also forced the closure of the Passport Seva Kendra.

The agitators blocked traffic at Purhiran Bypass Chowk, the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh Road at Main Chowk Mahilpur and Chabbewal and Hajipur Chowk in Dasuya on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway.

The impact of the strike was also visible in Mahilpur, Garhshankar, Tanda, Dasuya and Hariana.

Advertisment

In a related development, the Punjab BJP held protests at many places, including Mohali and Jalandhar.

The saffron party's Mohali district president Sanjeev Vashisht said they held the protest to "wake up" the Punjab government.

The BJP is demanding that the "forces" behind the vandalism attempt be exposed, he said.

In Hoshiarpur's Mukerian, protesters led by the BJP's Rural Hoshiarpur president Ajay Kaushal Sethu held a 'dharna' at Ambedkar Park.

During the demonstration, BJP leaders and workers garlanded an Ambedkar statue at the park and raised slogans against the Punjab government.

In Ludhiana, members of various Dalit organisations assembled near the Clock Tower and demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.

The strike hit Chaura Bazaar, Mata Rani Chowk and Bhadaur House, where shops remained shut.

The protesters also blocked the Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana. PTI COR CHS CHS SZM SZM