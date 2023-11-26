Dalit boy thrashed in UP village, 2 booked

Jaunpur (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A 14-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly thrashed by some people in a village here under the Sujanganj Police Station, an officer said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Station House Officer Rohit Kumar Mishra told PTI that the boy's father had on Friday filed a complaint saying some people from the village on a day before beat up his son and forced him to drink urine – the latter charge later turning out to be untrue.

"We received the complaint on Friday and lodged an FIR on Saturday," Mishra said.

After the complaint, police booked two people of the village under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and also sections of the SC/ST Act and took the boy for a medical examination.

Advertisment

"In the preliminary investigation, we have found that the boy was allegedly beaten by two men who suspected him of passing derogatory remarks on a minor girl of their family," said the SHO.

"The claim that the minor was forced to consume urine has been found to be incorrect in the preliminary investigation," he added.

In the meantime, police also received a complaint from one of the accused, who alleged that the boy with some of his friends used to pass comments on his minor daughter.

An FIR was filed against the boy and his friend, a minor, on the basis of that complaint. PTI CDN VN VN