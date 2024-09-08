Dalit gang-rape victim's family refuses to meet Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad, claims BJP

Ayodhya (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) The family members of a Dalit gang-rape victim here allegedly refused to meet Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad Awadhesh Prasad, the BJP claimed on Sunday.

However, Prasad denied the BJP's claim.

According to BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Singh, the villagers gathered their stopped Prasad outside the victim's house and questioned his visit. Soon, more people from other areas also gathered and began protesting against the MP, forcing him to leave, he added.

Talking to PTI, Singh said, "Awadhesh Prasad arrived in the village of the victim late on Saturday night. On seeing him, the victim's family refused to meet him." The alleged rape took place on September 2 last year. Shahban, the main accused, was arrested on September 5. Delegations from the Congress, the BJP and the BSP had met the victim's family recently.

Prasad denied the incident and said, "We met two dozen villagers and assured them that the victim's family will receive full support and strict action will be taken against the accused." He said that he and his party are with the victim.