Dalit girl gang raped in UP village

Ballia (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men in this district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on October 2 in a village under the Baria police station limits, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dharamveer Singh identified the accused, both belonging to the same village as the survivor, as Salik Singh (20) and Deepak Yadav (22).

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's father, an FIR was registered on Thursday. The accused have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the duo in the FIR.

The accused are absconding and efforts are on to arrest them, the SHO added. PTI COR CDN CK