Dalit girl gangrape: UP Police make second arrest

Ballia (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Police here have arrested a man in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old Dalit girl, the second arrest in the case.

The accused, Salik Singh, was arrested on October 8, a police official said on Monday.

The first accused, Deepak Yadav, was arrested on Friday.

Station House Officer, Bairia, Dharm Veer Singh said the girl was gang-raped by Yadav and Singh, both from her village, on October 2. When the girl's condition deteriorated, they admitted her to a government hospital in Sonbarsa. From there, she was referred to the district hospital.

When the duo dropped the girl home, her father enquired about her condition and the accused hurled casteist abuses at him, the SHO said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against Yadav and Singh on October 5 at Bairia police station, Singh said.

The case was registered under sections 376D (gangrape) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Singh said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV