Dalit girl kidnapped, raped by minor in UP's Ballia, say cops

Ballia (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) A 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a minor boy from her own village in Bairia area of this district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, they said, adding the 14-year-old accused was detained and later sent to a juvenile home.

Both the girl and the accused study in class 8, officials said.

According to police, the boy abducted the girl in the early hours of Saturday after luring her.

Bairia Circle Officer (CO) D K Srivastava on Sunday said that on the basis of a complaint by the girl's father, a case was registered against the minor on Saturday under the relevant sections of the BNS and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The CO said the girl was rescued on Saturday night. In her statement, she has alleged that the accused kidnapped her from her house and raped her, Srivastava said.

The officer said that on the basis of the girl's statement, the rape section of BNS and the relevant section of POCSO Act have been added in the case.

Srivastava said police detained the accused on Sunday and produced him in the juvenile court of Ballia that sent the accused to the children's reform home, Mau. PTI COR NAV SZM KVK KVK