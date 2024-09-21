Dalit girl raped in UP, act recorded to blackmail her; 2 booked

Banda (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) A Dalit girl has been allegedly raped by her neighbour who took her to a hotel in Mahoba district on the pretext of celebrating her birthday while his accomplice recorded the act, police said on Saturday.

In her complaint, the 18-year-old college student said the accused and his accomplice were blackmailing her using the video, a police official said.

The police said a case has been registered in the matter and a search is on to nab the two youths.

According to the SHO of Kotwali police station in Mahoba, Narendra Pratap Singh, the woman stated in her complaint that she had gone to college on September 4 when her neighbours Aditya Singh and Sameer took her to a hotel at Charkhari bypass on the pretext of celebrating her birthday.

There, Aditya allegedly raped her while Sameer recorded the incident, police said, adding that both of them were blackmailing her using the clip.

The SHO said the woman informed her family about the incident last Friday, following which a complaint was registered with the police on Saturday. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD