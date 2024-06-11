Dalit girl raped repeatedly in UP's Bhadohi, becomes pregnant

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) A 17-year-old Dalit girl became pregnant due to being raped repeatedly by a man in a village in the Suriyawa Police Station jurisdiction, police on Tuesday said.

SHO Ram Nagina Yadav said police on Tuesday arrested 26-year-old Raju Gupta, a resident of Dudwa Dharmapuri, on rape charges.

Gupta came in contact with the girl's family while working in a crop field with a paddy threshing machine, the SHO said.

He started visiting the Dalit family and when there would be no one home, he would rape the 17-year-old girl, Yadav said.

The family, when it noticed changes in the girl's body, took her to a hospital on June 8, where the doctors said that she was pregnant, he said.

When she was asked about the pregnancy, the girl told her family that Gupta raped her whenever they would be away.

On Sunday, the girl's father went to Suriyawa Police Station with the girl and filed a complaint against Raju Gupta, the SHO said.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case against Gupta on charges of rape, criminal intimidation of the IPC, and SC/ST and POCSO Act.

Based on the victim's testimony, raids were made and Gupta was nabbed from near Suriyawa Railway Station, Yadav said.