Dalit labourer found hanging from tree in UP's Saharanpur, family alleges murder

Saharanpur (UP), May 1 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old Dalit labourer was found hanging from a tree in a field here, police said Thursday, adding that his family has alleged that he had been murdered.

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the deceased, identified as Rajesh, a resident of Jarauda Jat village, worked as a daily wage labourer for a local farmer.

"According to preliminary information, Rajesh had gone around 2 am to operate a tubewell in the fields where he was working," Jain said.

"Later in the morning, villagers heading to their fields spotted his body hanging from a tree and immediately informed the police," Jain added.

Police teams, along with a forensic unit and the deceased's family, reached the spot shortly after receiving the call, he said. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, he said.

"The family members have alleged that Rajesh was murdered and his body was hanged to make it appear as a suicide," Jain said. "We have registered the case and further investigation is underway." Rajesh is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter, according to the police.