Dalit leader Mevani demands Shah's apology for his remarks on Ambedkar

Ahmedabad, Dec 18 (PTI) Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani on Wednesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise for his remarks on social reformer and jurist B R Ambedkar in Parliament.

Mevani, a prominent Dalit leader, said it was not a question of "fashion" for backwards and oppressed to take the name of Ambedkar as claimed by the senior BJP leader in his speech.

"Amit Shah insulted Dr Bhimrao Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament yesterday (Tuesday). He said for some people it has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar," noted the MLA from Vadgam constituency in Banaskantha district in a video posted on social media site X.

"Dalits, tribals and backwards take the name of Ambedkar as he had understood their pain, they remember him because he fought the fight for social justice. This is not a fashion," he maintained.

He then sought Shah's apology for his comments on the chief Constitution maker.

"This type of talk on Ambedkar in Parliament is outrageous and he should apologise immediately. He should apologise in Parliament and in public and say he would never do it again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also ask him to apologise," Mevani insisted.

The Congress leader said people like him will continue to revere the Constitution and its principal architect Ambedkar.

"Till the time they will keep on saying Manusmriti and (Nathuram) Godse (Mahatma Gandhi's assassin), we will speak about the Constitution and Ambedkar. We will say Jai Ambedkar, Jai Bhim, we will repeat it continuously," he emphasised.

"We will make Shah apologise...launch an agitation till he tenders an apology," the opposition party MLA underlined in the video message.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh had shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said, taking a swipe at the opposition.

As remarks created a political storm and triggered protests, on Wednesday evening, the home minister, addressing the media in New Delhi, said the Congress twisted facts and distorted his statement on Ambedkar by releasing only a portion of his speech. PTI PD RSY