Dalit leaders demand arrest of ex-MP Jaleel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Dalit organisations on Tuesday warned of taking out a march to the office of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police commissioner if former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel is not arrested by June 23 for his alleged derogatory reference to the Buddhist community.

Addressing a press conference, leaders under the banner of Ambedkar Kruti Samiti alleged that Jaleel harboured a grudge against the Buddhist community for not supporting him in the assembly polls last year.

"If Jaleel is not arrested by June 23, we will march to the office of the police commissioner. We have nothing to do with Jaleel's political rivalry with state minister Sanjay Shirsat," said Arun Borde while addressing a press conference.

A case was registered against Jaleel in Kranti Chowk police station last week under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, an official said. PTI AW NSK