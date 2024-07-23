Dalit man accuses cops of thrashing him for overtaking their vehicle in MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (MP), July 23 (PTI) A probe is underway after a Dalit sanitary worker alleged thrashing by police personnel in Khajuraho town of Madhya Pradesh for overtaking their official vehicles, an officer said on Tuesday.

The complainant, Rohit Valmiki, alleged he had overtaken vehicles of personnel belonging to the police and electricity departments on July 18 while heading home on a motorcycle.

Valmiki claimed in the complaint, dated July 20, that some policemen accused him of driving recklessly and abused him.

He was taken to a police station and thrashed, Valmiki's brother alleged.

Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said the Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) is investigating.

"Statements of the concerned persons are recorded. We will take strict action after investigation," he told reporters. PTI COR ADU NSK