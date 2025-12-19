Dalit man dies in hospital days after 'casteist' attack in UP's Mau; SHO shunted

Mau (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old Dalit man who was injured in an assault in the Ramapur police station area of Mau district last month has died during treatment at Lucknow's King George's Medical University, police said on Friday.

Following the death, additional police force has been deployed at the Ramapur police station as a precautionary measure.

The deceased was identified as Sameer Kumar, a resident of Azad Nagar in the Ubhaon police station area of Ballia district, according to officials.

Sameer's brother Sumit Kumar alleged that on the evening of November 25, four named persons and two unidentified men travelling in a four-wheeler brutally assaulted Sameer near a canal close to Mayari village. He alleged that the attackers used caste-based slurs and left Sameer critically injured.

On receiving information, family members rushed to the spot and admitted Sameer to the district hospital in Mau. As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to a trauma centre in Varanasi and later shifted to King George's Medical University in Lucknow for advanced treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Police said a case was registered on December 7 -- around 12 days after the incident -- against four named and two unidentified accused under relevant sections, including provisions of the SC/ST Act, based on the complaint of the victim's family.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said Sameer was allegedly attacked by Robin Singh and members of his gang. He also said complaints were received against the station house officer for not taking prompt action in the case.

"Ramapur SHO Kanchan has been removed with immediate effect and a probe has been ordered against her. If she is found guilty during the inquiry, strict action will be taken," the ASP said. PTI COR KIS PRK PRK