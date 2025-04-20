Dalit man found dead at empty plot of land in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old Dalit man was found at an empty plot of land near the office of a BJP leader in Gauriganj here on Sunday, police said.

They said the deceased, Chandra Kumar Kori alias Babban (40), hailed from Ward No 5 in Gauriganj.

Chandra Kumar, who had been living with his wife and children in Delhi, had visited Gauriganj on Saturday.

He was found dead near the office of former MLA and current BJP local unit member Chandra Prakash Mishra on Sunday.

Gauriganj Station House Officer Shyam Narayan Pandey said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of death will be ascertained after the report.

Police have lodged an FIR against unknown persons, Pandey said, adding that they are probing various angles ranging from family dispute to personal rivalry.