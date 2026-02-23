Dalit man found dead in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) A 55-year-old Dalit man was found dead with injuries on his throat at his house in Morna village here on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ram Persad.

Station House Officer Jasvir Singh told reporters that the body has been sent for postmortem examination and an investigation is underway.

Some suspects have been taken into custody for questioning.

A police team has been formed to arrest the accused, officials said.