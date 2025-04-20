Dalit man found dead near BJP leader's office in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old Dalit man was found near the office of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Gauriganj here on Sunday, police said.

They said the deceased, Chandra Kumar Kori alias Babban (40), was a resident of Ward No 5 in Gauriganj.

Chandra Kumar, who had been living in Delhi, had come home a day earlier.

Gauriganj Station House Officer Shyam Narayan Pandey said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of death will be determined after the report comes. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK