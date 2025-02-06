Dalit man injured after being shot in head over property dispute in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A Dalit man was injured after being shot in the head allegedly by the village head of Hastipur under Iglas police station area here on Thursday, police said.

This took place followed an altercation between the two men over a property dispute, they said.

The victim identified as Chandra Pal is in his late sixties and has been admitted to a hospital here where his condition remains critical, police said.

Senior officials arrived at the scene and launched a search operation for the village head identified as Babloo and his two alleged accomplices, they said.

The preliminary investigations suggest a long-standing enmity between Chandra Pal and Babloo over a piece of property, Rural Superintendent of Police Amrit Jain told reporters.

"An argument this afternoon between the two escalated into shooting. Police teams are searching the area to arrest Babloo," he added. PTI COR CDN AS AS