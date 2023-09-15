Dalit man killed over personal rivalry in UP's Ballia: Police

Ballia (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) A Dalit man was allegedly killed on Friday after being attacked by a group of people due to a personal rivalry in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

The accused killed Sandeep Ram alias Laddu (34), a resident of Chilkahar village, with a knife and also attacked his cousin Vikas in the Garhwar police station area in the afternoon, they said.

Police said Vikas, who was seriously injured in the incident, was first taken to the district hospital and then referred to a hospital in Varanasi.

Angry villagers blocked the Ballia-Lucknow highway after the incident.

Police and administration officials reached the spot on receiving information.

Rasra Deputy District Magistrate Sadanand Saroj ended the blockade after assuring the villagers of swift action in the matter and a job to the deceased's wife.

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said eight people have been booked under relevant sections, including 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Three of the accused have been detained, police said.

Vikas' father Rajendra Kumar said his son and nephew were called to a spot where they were surrounded and attacked by the accused. PTI COR CDN AS RC