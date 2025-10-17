Dalit man lynched: Family of victim under 'house arrest', claims UP Congress

Lucknow/Fatehpur (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Friday alleged that the family of the Dalit man who was lynched in Raebareli has been placed under "house arrest".

Recalling the moments when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of Hariom Valmiki, the victim, Rai stated, "The atmosphere there was quite fearful; the family felt scared, and the state government made them feel this way. They have been completely restrained at home, and a video was deliberately produced (by the BJP) in which family members claimed that they do not want to meet Rahul Gandhi." However, when Rahul Gandhi arrived to visit them, the family was willing to engage with him, even comparing him to a "god" and calling him a "messiah," Rai noted, adding "Just see the nervousness in them (BJP)." He further mentioned that the woman introducing family members to the Congress leaders was Kusum, the younger sister of Hariom Valmiki. After the meeting, Hariom’s father requested a job for her. "They do not trust the government, which is why they asked Rahul Gandhi for employment," Rai added.

Meanwhile, in a video shared by the Congress on Friday, it could be seen that once Gandhi reached the Valmiki home, Hariom's younger sister introduced her parents to the senior Congress leader.

Subsequently, Rahul Gandhi inquired about the family's "house arrest," to which some members confirmed with a "yes." He then asked if the family was allowed to go outside, receiving the reply that they were not permitted to leave the house. Afterwards, Gandhi requested a good photograph of Hariom Valmiki. At that moment, the victim's mother attempted to sit near the senior Congress leader's feet, but UP Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra assisted her in sitting on a chair instead. The younger sister stated that some people were claiming the family did not wish to meet Rahul Gandhi. "But we were determined to meet you (Rahul Gandhi) even if it cost us our lives. We will seek justice only from you. The last words I heard from my brother were when he shouted, 'Rahul Gandhi sir,'" she shared. Gandhi was seen instructing party leaders to assist the family with their legal proceedings and providing information about the situation.

He then comforted Kusum, saying, "Don't worry." Additionally, Gandhi suggested that the family visit Delhi once the pressure surrounding the matter subsides.

The family requested a government job for Hariom's sister, to which Gandhi assured them, "We will find a way for this." PTI NAV MPL MPL