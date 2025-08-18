Dalit man lynched on suspicion of theft in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death by locals on suspicion of theft in Budhana town of this district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night, and the victim was identified as Monu, they said.

"No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal said.

According to a complaint lodged by Monu's family, he was beaten up by locals on suspicion of theft. He came home, and late in the night succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they trying to identify the people involved n the beating on the basis of a video of the assault circulating on social media.

Some people have also been taken into custody for interrogation, they said.