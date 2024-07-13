Dalit man sets himself on fire after being beaten by employer in UP's Firozabad

Firozabad (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) A 20-year-old Dalit man allegedly committed suicide by setting himself on fire here after he was beaten by his employer and his associates, police said on Saturday.

On July 6, Kamalkant asked his employer, Pramod alias Pappu, for Rs 60,000 in advance to repay some loan, police said.

Pramod along with his associates held Kamalkant hostage and thrashed him, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh said. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

When he returned home on Tuesday night, he set himself on fire while his family had gone to attend a wedding ceremony, Singh said.

Upon returning, they informed the police and a case was registered against Pramod and his partners, Bhura, Bholu, Arjun and Anuj on Thursday, Singh said.

Anuj was arrested on Friday, and efforts are being made to arrest the other accused in the case, Singh added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG HIG