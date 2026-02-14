Dalit man stabbed to death in UP's Ballia: Police

Ballia (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A 30-year-old Dalit man was allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation near a liquor vend in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.

Satya Prakash Ram, a resident of Gurgujpur, was on his way home when he was allegedly attacked with a knife by three men near a country liquor shop in the Rasra Kotwali area, they added.

The incident sparked outrage among locals, who blocked the Rasra-Ballia road near Sawara village in protest. The blockade was lifted around 7 pm after senior police officials assured the protesters of swift action against the culprits.

"Based on a complaint from the victim's brother, Om Prakash, a case has been registered against three individuals -- Sundaram Singh, Raja Singh and Umakant Pandey -- all residents of Sawara," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasra) Alok Gupta said.

The FIR has been lodged under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh, who inspected the crime scene, said the body has been sent for post-mortem and special teams have been formed to nab the absconding accused. PTI COR CDN RC