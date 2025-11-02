Dalit man's body with stab wounds found in UP village

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 2 (PTI) The body of a Dalit man with stab wounds was found in a field in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sonu (29).

According to police, Sonu left home on Saturday after receiving a phone call but did not return.

His body was found in a sugarcane field in Ghari Firozabad village under the Kakroli police station area. There were multiple stab wounds on the body, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters.

A blood-stained knife and the youth's motorcycle were recovered from the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

An investigation has been launched and efforts are on to trace the assailants. "Those involved in the crime will be arrested soon," Bansal said. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV