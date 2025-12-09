Dalit minor girl raped by autorickshaw driver in Andhra

Amaravati, Dec 9 (PTI) A minor Dalit girl was allegedly raped by an autorickshaw driver after he took her to his house under the pretext of helping her in relocating, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on December 3 when the girl was shifting from one hostel to another and sought assistance from the driver whom she had earlier met. The driver was identified as Sai Kumar.

"Kumar lured the minor Dalit girl home under the guise of helping her and then raped her," a police official told PTI.

The girl reported the incident to the police with the help of her friends.

Police said Kumar is absconding and has switched off his mobile phone, prompting police to launch a manhunt Meanwhile, a case has been registered under the relevant BNS sections along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. PTI MS STH SA