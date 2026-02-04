Dalit MPs meet LS speaker seeking action against Oppn members for calling presiding officer 'yaar'

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) A group of Dalit MPs from the NDA parties on Wednesday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought action against opposition members for “insulting” a presiding officer from their community allegedly at the behest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Dalit MPs met Birla and lodged a written complaint stating that Krishna Prasad Tennati, who was presiding the House on Tuesday, was insulted by being referred to as “yaar”.

Meghwal said by using such a term in the Lok Sabha, the opposition members also insulted the Chair.

He also said that papers were hurled at the Chair during Tuesday's proceedings.

Sandhya Rai, a Dalit Lok Sabha member, who is also on the panel of chairpersons, claimed Tennati was insulted at the behest of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

On Tuesday, when Gandhi was seeking to quote from an article citing a “memoir” of former Army chief M M Naravne on the India-China conflict of 2020, a Congress MP called Tennati "yaar".

Tennati snubbed the Congress member, wondering how can the Chair be addressed so casually. Another Congress MP was heard questioning the Chair as to what was wrong in being addressed as "yaar".

Later, as the face off between the opposition and the treasury escalated, papers were torn and hurled at the Chair.

It led to suspension of seven Congress and one CPI-M member from the House for the remainder of the Budget Session ending April 2. PTI NAB NAB ARI ARI