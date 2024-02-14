Dalit seer, farmer leader among BJP's four RS poll candidates from MP; Cong fields local functionary

Bhopal, Feb 14 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday nominated four candidates, including a Dalit seer and a farmer leader, while the Congress fielded its local functionary for the upcoming elections to five Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh.
All the candidates are likely to get elected unopposed.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated the party's Tamil Nadu leader and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan for the Upper House of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh. Apart from him, the saffron party also fielded Dalit seer Umesh Nath Maharaj, backward class woman leader Maya Naroliya and farmer leader Banshilal Gurjar.
The Congress nominated its state party unit treasurer Ashok Singh.
A total of five seats are falling vacant in the state and as per the numerical strength, the BJP is set to win four and the Congress one. The elections are scheduled to be held on February 27.
Umesh Nath Maharaj is the Peethadheeshwar of the Shri Kshetra Valmiki Dham Ashram in Ujjain. He belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.
During the last Simhastha (Kumbh) mela held in 2016, Union Home Minister Amit Shah not only took a holy dip with Umesh Nath Maharaj and his fellow seers on the Valmiki Ghat in the Ujjain district, but also ate food with them, sources in the Dham said.
"I lead a normal life and I have taken it in a normal manner. Saint life is first and foremost for me. That's why everybody, the entire nation and Avantika (Ujjain) is happy about it," Maharaj said.
He described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a man of high thinking, who takes everyone along.
"Everybody asks the meaning of 'taking everyone along', but there is no need to express it in words," he said.
Party's another candidate, farmer leader Banshilal Gurjar from Mandsaur said, "The party has given such a big honour to a farmer leader like me. I am grateful for it. I have worked for the cultivators all my life and will continue to do so for their welfare." He praised PM Modi for working towards ensuring that farmers get full cost of their produce and they earn 50 per cent profit out of it.
Asked about the ongoing farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, Gurjar said, "Modi ji's government is ready to talk to them on their demands. The farm leaders should talk to the government instead of agitating. They should see the work done by the Modi government in the last 10 years in the interest of the farmers and it has certainly improved the lives of the cultivators." The BJP also nominated Maya Naroliya, a backward class woman leader for the third seat from the Rajya Sabha in Madhya Pradesh.
Naroliya has been the president of the MP BJP women's wing since 2021. PTI MAS NP