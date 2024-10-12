Dalit teen beaten for urinating near shop in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) A Dalit teenager was allegedly beaten by a man and his three sons for urinating near his shop, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Dukhi Maurya and his sons, Dilip, Pradeep, and Lallu Maurya, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Prabhat Rai said, "Aditya Sonkar, an 18-year-old resident of Rajpura, was seen urinating near Chauri Road Block on October 8 by the Maurya family. They confronted him about the incident the next day and assaulted him, using caste-related slurs and causing him serious injuries." The youth was rescued by passersby and taken to a hospital. Upon his return on Friday, he filed a complaint against the accused, Rai said.

An FIR was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Further investigation is underway, police added.