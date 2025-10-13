Dalit teenager feared drowned while attempting to flee during police raid, 3 cops suspended

Kannauj (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Three police personnel have been suspended for alleged negligence after a 15-year-old Dalit boy was feared down in a river while attempting to escape from a raiding police team in Gursahaiganj area of Kannauj district, a senior police official said on Monday.

The police team, acting in connection with a report filed on January 10 this year regarding the abduction of a minor girl, arrived at the home of Kamlesh Kumar, a resident of Devipurwa village here, on Sunday in search of his elder son, Kishanpal, Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said.

Upon not finding Kishanpal, they took his younger brother Ramjeet (10) to his farm for investigation. His brother, Dharamveer, who was working there, after seeing the police, jumped into the Kali river, he said, adding that the SDRF team is searching for the missing teenager.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar on Sunday suspended Gursahaiganj SHO Alok Kumar Dubey, Naurangpur outpost in-charge Harish Kumar, and constable Ravindra in the wake of the incident.

Kumar said that Dharamveer's family alleged that the police had come to arrest Kishanpal on suspicion, but on not finding him, the police tried to arrest his brother, Dharamveer.

UP's Minister of State (independent charge) for Social Welfare, Scheduled Caste and Tribal Welfare, Asim Arun, said that the government stands with the victim's family and action will be taken against the guilty police personnel.

The SP said that the matter is under investigation.