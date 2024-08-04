Dalit woman alleges torture in Telangana police station, inquiry ordered

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI) A Dalit woman has alleged that she was tortured by cops at Shadnagar police station near here, following which a departmental inquiry has been ordered.

The woman, it is claimed, was called to the police station over allegations of gold theft and then allegedly assaulted in the presence of her minor son.

While talking to reporters, the woman claimed that her husband was beaten up first and then released. She was then forced to remove her sari and wear shorts. The police personnel tied her hands and legs before assaulting her. Despite her pleas, the woman stated that she was not spared.

Reacting to the allegations, a statement from police quoted Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty as saying that the DI (detective inspector) of Shadnagar has been attached to the commissionerate headquarters pending an inquiry into the allegations.

The ACP of Shadnagar is conducting an inquiry into the matter and further action would be taken based on the inquiry report, the statement said.