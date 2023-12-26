Dalit woman, daughter found dead at home in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) A Dalit woman and her 19-year-old daughter were found dead at their home in Haryakhedi village here on Tuesday, a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Mithilesh (50) and her daughter Mukesh, they said.

SP (crime) Prashant Kumar said the incident took place when the two women were sleeping in their room, while the remaining family members were sleeping in other rooms of the house.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said. PTI COR NAV NB NB