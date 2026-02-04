Dalit woman found murdered in UP's Jalaun; sexual assault suspected

Jalaun (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) A 55-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly killed and her body dumped in a field in a village here, police said on Wednesday. The victim's head had been smashed with a stone and her body found without clothes.

According to police, the body was found in a field about 20 metres away from the victim's house. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area for investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Verma said the police received a call on the emergency number 112 around 9 am about the woman's body.

"Police reached the spot and conducted inquiries with local residents to establish the identity of the deceased," Verma said, adding that the woman has since been identified.

"The accused will be identified and arrested soon," the ASP said, adding that the possibility of sexual assault cannot be ruled out at this stage of investigation.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Police said further legal proceedings will be guided by the findings of the autopsy report.