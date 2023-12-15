Dalit woman gang-raped in moving bus coming from UP, one arrested

Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) A 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by two drivers in a moving bus coming here from Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of December 9 and 10 when the private bus was en route to Jaipur from Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The victim, travelling from Kanpur to Jaipur, was sitting in the cabin, police said.

She was raped by the drivers identified as Arif and Lalit inside the cabin, they said.

Bhagwan Sahay Meena, the SHO of Kanota police station, said that Arif has been arrested is currently in judicial custody.

Lalit managed to escape and is being searched, he added.

The station house officer (SHO) said that there were a few passengers inside the bus while the victim was inside the cabin, which was closed from inside.

The woman raised an alarm when the incident occurred which alerted the passengers, who got the bus stopped and caught Arif while Lalit escaped, he added. PTI SDA AS AS