Dalit woman harassment: One more policeman suspended in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21 (PTI) One more policeman has been placed under suspension in connection with the recent allegation of custodial harassment of a Dalit woman at a police station here, Home department sources said on Wednesday.

The departmental action was taken against Prasanna Kumar, an Assistant Sub-Inspector who was serving as the GD charge at the Peroorkkada Police Station, based on a preliminary enquiry report submitted by the Assistant Commissioner, Cantonment Division, they said.

A sub-inspector from the station had already been suspended in this regard.

Thirty-nine-year-old R Bindhu, a local domestic worker, made serious allegations against Kumar, including misbehaviour, ill-treatment, and the use of objectionable words, after he took her into custody in connection with a theft case that was later proven to be false.

Based on the enquiry, it is found that the policeman has failed to comply with the procedural guidelines and ensure proper entries on the GD when the petitioner was detained in the police station, the suspension order issued by the city police commissioner said.

"The enquiry report revealed that the conduct of the officer was unprofessional and beyond the scope of his duty," the order, dated May 19, further said.

Kumar was suspended with immediate effect, and an oral enquiry has been initiated against him, it added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday described the alleged custodial harassment of the Dalit woman at the police station as "unacceptable".

The complainant woman has accused the police of harassment and the CMO of not taking action on her complaint, after the theft case registered against her proven to be baseless.

The woman's claims of being detained overnight at the police station without food or sleep and being asked to drink toilet water by police personnel have sparked widespread outrage.

Bindhu alleged that she endured severe mental torture and harassment in custody at the Peroorkkada police station last month. This followed a complaint by her employer, accusing her of stealing a gold chain. PTI LGK ADB