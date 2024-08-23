Dalit woman's body found in field in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) The body of a 38-year-old Dalit woman was found in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Friday, police said.

In their complaint to police, her family members claimed that she had gone to collect grass for livestock. When she did not return home, they and others from the village went to look for her, police said. They found her semi-naked body and informed police, Superintendent of Police Ramsevak said.

"The body has been preserved for postmortem. We have initiated a probe. postmorterm report will confirm the cause of death," he said.

Her family members have claimed that she was strangled to death, police said.

Villagers blocked a road demanding swift action in the case. The called-off the protest following assurance that the perpetrator will be arrested soon.