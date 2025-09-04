Dalit youth found dead with throat slit in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) A Dalit youth was found dead with his throat slit here on Thursday morning, police said.

The victim, identified as Mahesh Kumar (35), a resident of Kindipur village, had been missing since Wednesday evening.

His body was recovered behind a liquor shop in Kindipur market, creating panic in the locality, officials said.

According to police, Kumar’s throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon.

Circle Officer, Abdus Salam, said the body had been sent for post-mortem and a team had been formed to investigate the case.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh also visited the spot and reviewed the situation. PTI COR ABN ABN HIG HIG