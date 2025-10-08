Dalits are attacked irrespective of their positions, alleges Mallikarjun Kharge

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that there is no respect for Dalit citizens under the government at the Centre, be it an ordinary person or someone who holds a high position.

He was referring to a recent incident where a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai in the Supreme Court and the alleged lynching of a man from the Valmiki community in Uttar Pradesh.

He demanded punishment for those who want to snatch away the fundamental rights of the people in the name of "Manusmriti and Sanatana Dharma", and disturb peace in society.

"A person claiming to be a lawyer has attempted to hurl a shoe towards the Chief Justice of India taking the name of a religion. I have condemned it personally, also on behalf of the party. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (Congress leaders) have also condemned it. Though late, our prime minister too has condemned it," Kharge said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the government should take strict action against the person who tried to insult the Chief Justice in the Supreme Court in the name of religion and on the basis of an ideology to destroy society.

"I'm saying with sadness that the kind of reaction after this incident that came from the lawyers, governments, political parties was not on a larger scale, but some progressive states, also progressive thinking advocates and political party leaders have condemned it," he said, lamenting that publically the incident did not draw large scale condemnation across the country.

In an unprecedented and shocking incident, an elderly lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe towards Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday. As he was being taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma).

Kharge also condemned the lynching of a man from the Valmiki community in the Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh and said that it shows the extent to which the law and order in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated.

He said, if the man had committed anything wrong, a case could have been registered and got him arrested, instead of people taking the law into their hands.

Citing both incidents, the AICC chief claimed that the Dalit citizens, be it an ordinary person or someone who holds a high position -- "there is no respect under this government." "We have to fight, instead of staying quiet -- if a person who is occupying the post of a Chief Justice is insulted by hurling a shoe at him, what will be the condition of a common man or an officer or clerk?" Condemning the incident and demanding a strict punishment to the individual who tried to hurl the shoe by claiming that his principles were challenged or hurt, Kharge said, "...I don't want to use this politcally. Such a mindset in society is being created by certain organisations. I condemn the organisations that are creating such mindsets and are spreading such ideology...no one should incite fire in society by insulting someone." Expressing concerns over the lawyer's ideology, which does not treat humans as humans and deprives women of their position in society, Kharge said, "despite 78 years of independence this is the mindset...." "Those in the name of Manusmruti and Sanatana Dharma still want to snatch away the fundamental rights of the people. Such people must be punished. Those unnecessarily trying to disturb peace in society should be punished," he added. PTI KSU KH