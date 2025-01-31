Dalits, backwards, tribals biggest beneficiaries of government initiatives: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Dalit, backward and tribal communities have been the biggest beneficiaries of various government initiatives, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday amid a heated political debate on social inclusion and a caste census.

Addressing both Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha chamber, Murmu also said the primary ideological inspiration of her government is "service".

She said a country's development and achievements essentially mean highlighting the capabilities and accomplishments of its citizens.

"Today, there is collective participation of all in the development of the nation and that is why we are able to realise its true potential," the president said.

"The biggest beneficiaries of my government's efforts have been the Dalit, backward and tribal communities. For decades after independence, our tribal communities faced neglect. My government has prioritised their welfare," she said.

Her remarks came amid a heated political debate over social inclusion and a caste census, a common refrain of the opposition Congress in successive election campaigns over the last year.

Murmu emphasised the government's commitment to inclusive development, stating that a country's success is ensured only when it adheres to fundamental principles.

"My government has always placed the fundamental principles outlined by our Constitution at the core of its policies," she said.

Highlighting the government's ideology, the president underscored that "service" remains the guiding force behind policy decisions.

"My government firmly believes that serving 140 crore citizens is its foremost duty and it is working with utmost sensitivity in this direction," she said.

In her speech, Murmu detailed key welfare initiatives aimed at empowering marginalised communities. She announced the expansion of the PM-Suraj Yojana to facilitate easy loans for the backward sections of the society and sanitation workers.

Additionally, she emphasised efforts to ensure accessibility of government schemes for differently-abled individuals, noting that more than one crore Divyang ID cards have been issued to date.

Addressing the welfare of sanitation workers, she mentioned the extension of the "Namaste Yojana" to include all individuals engaged in cleanliness work.

The initiative aims at recognising their contributions and improving their working conditions.

The president reiterated the government's commitment to a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India), emphasising a saturation approach to welfare schemes.

"With the goal to ensure that no one is left behind in the journey of a 'Viksit Bharat', my government is working with a saturation approach," she said, reaffirming the administration's resolve to reach every citizen with its policies. PTI UZM SKU RC