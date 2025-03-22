Dalits being empowered in Congress under Rahul: Bihar unit chief

Patna, Mar 22 (PTI) Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar on Saturday asserted that his elevation was in line with Rahul Gandhi's push for "empowering" Dalits and Other Backward Classes in the party.

Kumar interacted with the media at Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters, upon his first visit to the city after being named as the new Bihar Congress president earlier this week.

The Kutumba MLA dismissed as "premature" the question of how many seats the Congress wanted to contest in Bihar assembly polls due later this year, in alliance with the RJD and the Left.

Nonetheless, he sought to underscore an "increase in vote share of the Congress between 2015 and 2020", even though its tally in the 243-strong assembly went down from 27 to only 19.

"I was born in a Dalit Chamar family. I have been made a state president thanks to Rahul Gandhi's motto of empowering the weaker sections", said the 56-year-old second-term MLA.

He added "My counterpart in Maharashtra is an OBC while former AICC Bihar in charge Bhakta Charan Das, who is now heading the Odisha unit, is also a Dalit. Our party's government in Telangana has raised to 42 per cent the reservation for Other Backward Classes. Also, Rahul Gandhi is relentlessly pushing for a nationwide caste census, the consequences of which would be far-reaching".

The Bihar Congress president said he saw as his primary task strengthening the organisation "in a short period of time", even as he ducked queries about seat-sharing in elections, saying "These decisions are taken by Congress Working Committee".

Kumar, however, parried questions about fears of infighting that have arisen ever since he replaced Akhilesh Prasad Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister who headed the state Congress for more than two years.

Incidentally, a large number of Singh's supporters were at the airport when he arrived in the afternoon, in what is being seen as a show of strength in favour of the upper caste leader.

"The large crowd here is a clear indication of the impact our leader's removal is going to have on the party", said an enthusiastic supporter.

Earlier, Singh's son Akash, who contested last year's Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj on a Congress ticket, had come out with a cryptic social media post in which a verse from Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar was quoted.

When Rajesh Kumar's attention was drawn to the post on X, he replied with a verse from 14th-century poet Sant Ravidas to emphasise "poetry can mean many things" and debunked suggestions that Akash had tried to attack the Congress over his father's removal.

Singh, on his part, tried to make light of the controversy, saying, "What difference does it make if the state president is changed? The party's principles remain the same. My successor is much younger than me. Maybe, he will be able to work harder than I did".

He also sidestepped queries on whether his removal could be attributed to his close links with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who is accused of treating the Congress as its "B team".

Singh replied, "I have never made secret of the fact that Lalu ji is my guardian. I was in his party when I became an MLA and when I got elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 and then got inducted into the Union cabinet". PTI NAC RG