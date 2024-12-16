Dallewal makes brief address, seeks guarantee of MSP on crops from Centre

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point for past three weeks, on Monday made a brief address, reiterating the farmers' demand of giving a guarantee of MSP on crops.

Claiming that a senior Minister at the Centre has claimed that the government was giving over and above the MSP to farmers, Dallewal asked if that is the case, "then what is the problem in giving legal guarantee to MSP".

On Monday, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala, AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang and some other leaders on Monday visited Khanauri border to enquire about Dallewal's health.

Dallewal, a 70-year-old cancer patient, has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.

Lying down and speaking in a resting position, Dallewal made a seven minute address to the farmers.

In his brief address, Dallewal again sought from the Centre to give a guarantee of MSP on crops.

He said that there has been an increase of Rs 825 in wheat MSP in the last 10 years which works out to be 56 per cent.

On the other hand, farmers' input cost rose by 56.53 per cent during this period, Dallewal said.

The farmer leader further said there was an increase of 130 per cent in wheat MSP during 2004-2014.

Meanwhile, Warring visited the Khanauri border and inquired about Dallewal's health and said he was fighting for the farming community.

"If anything happens to him, then there will be a great loss to the farming community and Punjab," said Warring while speaking to reporters at Khanauri.

The Punjab Congress chief stressed that the Centre should hold talks with the protesting farmers to resolve their issues.

"Even today, the government is saying that it is buying the paddy crop at MSP. When you are buying the crop at MSP then what is the problem in giving a guarantee," he asked.

The Prime Minister and the Punjab chief minister should intervene to resolve the issues of farmers, said Warring.

He said the Congress will raise farmers' issues in Parliament and outside.

In a post on X, Warring, the Ludhiana MP said, "Visited Khanauri border today to meet Jagjit Singh Dallewal Ji, who is on a fast-unto-death, fighting for farmers' rights. His resolve highlights the dire state of our farmers under BJP's egoistic and suppressive policies. All political parties must come together to support him and ensure justice for the farming community! The BJP's apathy towards farmers is disgraceful. I appeal to all Punjabis to stand united, support Dallewal Ji, and protect our farmers and agriculture." "The Indian National Congress and Punjab Congress remain steadfast in their commitment to farmers. Together, we will secure justice," he said.

Warring was accompanied by former MLAs Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Randeep Singh and other party leaders.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Malvinder Kang, who also visited Khanauri and enquired about Dallewal's health, said that the Centre should immediately hold talks with the farmers.

After meeting Dallewal, Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala said if industrialists have the right to decide the price of their products, then farmers also have full right to decide the price of their crops.

Accompanied by some party leaders, Abhay Chautala said that INLD party has always played an important role in the fight of farmers and even now every worker of the party stands with Dallewal.

During his meeting, the political leader from Haryana discussed on the strategy to strengthen the movement further and to take the movement forward till the demands are accepted by the central government, a party statement quoting Chautala said.

Terming the demands of the protesting farmers as legitimate including legal guarantee to MSP, he appealed to the central government to immediately accept all the demands.

Earlier, Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, Akali leader Surjit Singh Rakhra and Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni also inquired about the health of Dallewal at the Khanauri border.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo march' and have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6, December 8 and again on December 14. Security personnel in Haryana did not allow them to proceed. PTI SUN NB NB